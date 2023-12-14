Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell join hands for John Krasinski's animated comedy ‘IF’ | Watch teaser trailer

John Krasinski is all set to release his upcoming action, animated comedy IF on May 17, 2024. The movie consists of an A-list star cast with Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell in the lead roles.

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures, released the first trailer for the movie, written, directed, co-produced and starring John. The friendly duo of John and Ryan have been developing the movie since 2019.

IF: Trailer

The film's synopsis reads: “From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.”

IF: Plot

IF follows a father-daughter duo, who discovers an ability to see people's imaginary friends (IFs) who have been abandoned by the kids they helped.

Through the entire journey, they help the IFs get back their place and importance in the world.

Speaking to Collider, John shared his motivation behind creating the film: “‘IF’ is a movie that I made for my kids because I don’t think they’re allowed to see ‘A Quiet Place’; Emily [Blunt] calls it PG-40, ‘You’ll get to see it when you’re 40!’ So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I’m really, really excited about it."

“For me, it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they’re also time capsules of your hopes, dreams and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away. I think we’re told that we’re adults instead of what if you realize that you never stopped being a kid,” he added.

IF: Cast

IF boasts of an A-lister star cast with Ryan Reynolds as the lead, alongside Steve Carell who voices IF. Additionally, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, and Awkwafina.