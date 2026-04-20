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Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle: ‘People have no idea what is really going on’

Ryan Reynolds stepped forward to support Blake Lively when he was asked how his family was managing amid her high-profile legal battle against Justin Baldoni.

Apr 20, 2026 07:30 am IST
By Sugandha Rawal
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Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds made a rare comment on his wife and actor Blake Lively amid her ongoing legal battle against her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, hinting that the public hasn't seen the full story.

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake

In April, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted attending the Time100 Gala in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

During a conversation in Today's Sunday Sitdown Live series, the Deadpool star, 49, opened up about what it has been like for his family amid the actor-producer’s legal battle with her It Ends with Us director-costar Justin Baldoni.

Ryan stepped forward to support his wife when host Willie Geist asked how his family has “managed” amid the high-profile legal saga that began in December 2024.

To this, the actor responded, “Really, without getting into too much, I have never in my life been more proud of my wife. People have no idea what is really going on. I’ve never been more proud of someone in my life, with that level of integrity that they bring with them in everything they do.”

Recently, Blake’s legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni hit a crucial setback. Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the bulk of her claims, including allegations of sexual harassment and defamation.

Judge Lewis Liman threw out 10 of the 13 claims in Blake Lively’s lawsuit, including claims of harassment, defamation, and conspiracy. He allowed three claims to proceed to a trial, including claims of breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation. They will now go to a civil trial in New York on May 18.

The legal battle began in 2024 when Blake sued Justin, accusing him of harassment and a smear campaign on the set of their hit movie. He denied it and counter-sued. Blake accused Justin, the director and co-star, of sexually harassing her on the set of the film by making comments about her appearance and weight.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

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