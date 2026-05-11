Ryan Reynolds shares heartfelt Mother's Day tribute for Blake Lively: ‘I appreciate this mother beyond measure’

Ryan Reynolds is wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to Blake Lively. The Deadpool actor penned a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute, expressing his love, admiration, and gratitude for the mother of their four children. His affectionate message arrives just six days after Blake Lively reached a settlement with Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in the It Ends With Us legal dispute.

Check out the adorable message Ryan Reynolds shared, dedicated to Blake Lively.(AFP)

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Reynolds, who is known for often showering Blake with praise and admiration on social media, shared a heartfelt Mother’s Day message for her on his Instagram story on May 11. In the touching note, he described her as “kind” and “fearless,” while also expressing how deeply loved and cherished she is by their children.

Ryan Reynolds’ Mother’s Day tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds shared a collage featuring sweet moments with his wife, Blake Lively, as part of his heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen wrapped in a warm embrace, smiling brightly at the camera. Set against the backdrop of a majestic waterfall, Blake and Ryan stand on a bridge surrounded by fellow tourists, all dressed in matching yellow waterproof cover-ups.

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Ryan Reynolds' Instagram story dated May 11. (Instagram/@vancityreynolds)

{{^usCountry}} Another image captures the loved-up couple seated on grey portable chairs, sharing a candid moment as they gaze into the distance with beaming smiles on their faces. Set against a rugged, rocky landscape, Blake appears completely at ease, wearing her hair loose and embracing a natural, makeup-free look. She is dressed in a cerulean blue cardigan paired with brown sweatpants, while Ryan keeps it casual in a steel grey shirt, chocolate brown trousers, and black sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another image captures the loved-up couple seated on grey portable chairs, sharing a candid moment as they gaze into the distance with beaming smiles on their faces. Set against a rugged, rocky landscape, Blake appears completely at ease, wearing her hair loose and embracing a natural, makeup-free look. She is dressed in a cerulean blue cardigan paired with brown sweatpants, while Ryan keeps it casual in a steel grey shirt, chocolate brown trousers, and black sunglasses. {{/usCountry}}

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The text overlay on the collage read, “I appreciate this mother beyond measure. She is kind. She is fearless. She’s the absolute love of my life – and to our four little kids, she’s the life of their love.”

About Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples. The pair tied the knot in September 2012 and have now been married for over 13 years. Together, they are proud parents to four children – James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3. Reynolds and Lively first met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern, at a time when both were in separate relationships. Their friendship eventually blossomed into romance in 2011, and the couple went on to marry in an intimate private ceremony just a year later.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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