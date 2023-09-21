Ryan Reynolds will be honoured with Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award next month

Actor Ryan Reynolds will be honoured with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award. He will be felicitated at the 11th annual Revels & Revelations, Variety reported. This year’s fundraiser will be held in New York City at City Winery New York on October 9. (Also Read | Ryan Reynolds shares romantic pics with Blake Lively on her 36th birthday)

BC2M is Glenn Close’s mental-health-focused nonprofit organization. Each year, the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award is given out at the fundraiser in honour of the late actor by his children, Zak, Zelda and Cody. Previous recipients include Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, the Smith family, Dan and Eugene Levy and Melissa McCarthy.

“I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honour Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country,” said Glenn.

The program will also feature performances by Reba McEntire and Amy Schumer and auction items from Ina Garten (a garden tour) and Taylor Swift (a signed guitar).

