Ryan Reynolds shares romantic pics with Blake Lively on her 36th birthday. See post

Actor Ryan Reynolds celebrated Blake Lively's 36th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. Ryan shared a carousel of romantic pictures of them together and also some solo photos of Blake from their beach holiday. In his caption, Ryan expressed his love for his wife. A few years ago, Ryan's birthday post for Blake had gone viral after he had shared unflattering photos of her with a simple caption – "Happy Birthday, @blakelively." Also read: Blake Lively shares pregnancy pics, tells paparazzi stalking her to leave her alone Ryan Reynolds poses with birthday girl Blake Lively in new pictures he posed of the couple.

Ryan Reynolds' birthday post for Blake

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known to playfully tease each other on social media. His latest birthday post for Blake stands in stark contrast to his 2019 viral birthday post for her.

He wrote in his caption, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Last year too, on August 25, Ryan had shared a loved-up birthday post for Blake along with her solo and a couple of pictures of the two. “Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again (red heart emoji)."

Blake and Ryan's fourth baby

In February this year, Blake had subtly revealed that she'd given birth to the couple's fourth child after she posted a photo of herself on Instagram sans her baby bump. A day later, Ryan gave an update on their child during an interview with CNBC, where he shared that the couple was 'very excited' about the new baby. Blake and Ryan are also parents to three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Blake's comeback film

2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for Blake and Ryan. After giving birth to her fourth child earlier this year, Blake is back to work. The actor is starring in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us with Justin Baldoni. Earlier this year, it was also confirmed that a sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor is in the works, with both Blake and Anna Kendrick reprising their respective roles.

Ryan has been working on Deadpool 3, which is scheduled to be released next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON