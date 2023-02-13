Blake Lively shares new pics, confirms she and Ryan Reynolds welcomed fourth child: 'Been busy'

Blake Lively has confirmed that she has given birth to her fourth child with a new photograph on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of herself with husband Ryan Reynolds and her mother-in-law, getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday. Showing herself without the baby bump, the actor said that she had 'been busy'. The couple has not revealed their baby's name or gender. (Also read: Blake Lively shares pregnancy pics, tells paparazzi stalking her to leave her alone: ‘You freak me and my kids out’)

On Sunday, Blake took to Instagram for her latest post and wrote, "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 (food dishes emojis) been busy." The first photograph featured Blake in a black tank top and jeans without a baby bump, standing in the middle of Ryan and her mother-in-law. The rest of the pictures showed the dishes she had prepared for Super Bowl Sunday.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld wrote, "Epic post! For all the reasons!!!" While one fan shared, "Great discreet birth announcement! Congratulations Reynolds family!" Another fan added, "Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived. Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo."

Blake hasn't yet shared if they welcomed a boy or a girl. They have kept the details around their children private and rarely share photographs with them. Last year, on the Today Show, Ryan had said that he and Blake wanted to be surprised about the gender of their child. He had shared, “I don't know [the sex of the baby], we never find out 'til [they're born]. I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that, but I'm ready for whatever happens.”

In September 2022, the 35-year-old actor attended an event and confirmed that she was pregnant with her fourth child with Ryan. The couple is already parents to three daughters, seven-year-old James, six-year-old Inez and three-year-old Betty. They met while filming the superhero film Green Lantern (2011) and got married on September 9, 2012.

Last month, it was announced that Blake was joining the cast of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book It Ends with Us with Justin Baldoni. The film is expected to begin filming in March. She will also return for the sequel of A Simple Favor (2018) with director Paul Feig.

Ryan was last seen in the Christmas comedy Spirited on Apple+ with Will Ferrell. He is returning as Deadpool for the third film in the franchise in 2024. He begins shooting for the superhero film this year with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine.

