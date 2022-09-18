Blake Lively shares pregnancy pics, tells paparazzi stalking her to leave her alone: ‘You freak me and my kids out’

Blake Lively revealed her pregnancy at a recent red carpet event. Now, the actor has shared new baby bump photos in an Instagram post. Along with the candid photos, Blake, who is pregnant with her and actor-husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child together, also shared a long note, where she called out the paparazzi for being invasive towards her and her children, and stalking their home. Blake and Ryan's eldest daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the couple welcomed their second daughter Inez, and their third daughter Betty was born in 2019. Also read: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting fourth child

On Saturday, Blake Lively shared a series of pregnancy photos, which showcased her growing baby bump. In her caption, the actor wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out."

Blake also thanked her fans for ‘continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children’. She also lauded media publications that had a 'No Kids Policy.' The actor continued to write in her caption, “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference.”

Ryan and Blake married in 2012. On September 15, Blake debuted her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she wore a golden sequin dress. As per E! News, she said at the event, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."



Blake was last seen in the 2020 film The Rhythm Section. She was seen as a teenager in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and gained further recognition with her role in the hit show Gossip Girl. She has appeared in a number of films as well. She worked with her now-husband Ryan Reynolds for the first time in the 2011 superhero film Green Lantern.

