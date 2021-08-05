Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sadhguru's chat with Demi Lovato about aliens and spirituality leaves Indian fans delighted, watch
hollywood

Sadhguru's chat with Demi Lovato about aliens and spirituality leaves Indian fans delighted, watch

Demi Lovato hosted Sadhguru on the latest episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, where they discussed alien life and leaving behind a sustainable planet. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Demi Lovato spoke with Sadhguru.

Singer Demi Lovato welcomed spiritual leader Sadhguru on the latest episode of their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, where they discussed everything from building a 'conscious planet' to alien life.

Sharing the episode, Demi Lovato wrote in an Instagram post, "@sadhguru: a Yogi, mystic and visionary whose words of wisdom can help us build a conscious planet. Join me this week on #4DwithDemi as we discuss expanding consciousness, his spiritual journey and much more! New episode available now wherever you listen to your podcasts." Sadhguru shared a snippet from the conversation on Instagram, and wrote, "Watch Sadhguru's conversation with singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato on 4D! They discuss many dimensions of life - motorcycles, working joyfully, the difference between mystics and mistakes, and the need for a Conscious Planet."

Indian fans were overjoyed at the coming together of the two personalities. "Omggg lot's of love from India," one person wrote in the comments section of Demi's Instagram post. Others dropped heart emojis.

In the YouTube comments section, one person called it a 'beautiful episode', and another wrote, "I appreciate you always talking about mental illness. Growing up, you were the only celebrity that spoke about it. Thank you for this Demi."

Also read: Will Smith posts video as he and daughter Willow meet a bike-riding Sadhguru: ‘I want my family to meet spiritual people’

Demi isn't the first Hollywood celebrity who has interacted with Sadhguru online. In 2020, Will Smith and his daughter Willow met with the mystic, and shared their experience on the internet. Sharing the video, Will wrote, “The only thing that stands between you and your well-being is a simple fact you have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.” - @sadhguru (Inner Engineering) Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for your time, your energy and your wisdom. Enjoy your motorcycle ride across America.”

