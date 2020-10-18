Sadhguru meets Will Smith, shares pics: ‘May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide’

hollywood

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 08:46 IST

Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru has shared pictures from his meeting with actor Will Smith and his ‘wonderful family’. According to his social media pages, Sadhguru is biking across the US.

He took to Instagram recently to share pictures of his meeting with Will Smith, and wrote a message for the actor in the caption. “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide,” he wrote. The accompanying pictures show the two engaged in conversation.

The post has been ‘liked’ close to 400000 times. Actor Suzanne Bernert wrote in the comments section, “I don’t know who is the lucky one in this meeting ...guess both of them.” Another person wrote, “This is amazing seeing both of you together.”

In 2019, the actor participated in the Ganga aarti at Haridwar. Sharing several pictures of his experience, he wrote in a social media post, “My Grandmother used to say, ‘God Teaches through Experience’. Travelling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.”

The actor was last seen in 2020’s highest-grossing Hollywood film, Bad Boys for Life. He will appear as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in the upcoming film King Richard.

Also read: Salma Hayek shares image of Goddess Lakshmi, says it makes her feel ‘joyful’ and connected with ‘inner beauty’

Recently, actor Salma Hayek also took to social media to talk about her appreciation for Indian spirituality and Hinduism. She shared a picture of Goddess Lakshmi and wrote in an Instagram post, “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (literally meaning ‘illusion’ or ‘magic’), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more