SAG-AFTRA responds to Ryan Reynolds mocking the guild for Halloween costume rules: ‘Does not apply to anyone’s kids'

The SAG-AFTRA has taken Ryan Reynolds' veiled comment on their Halloween costume rules rather seriously. After the actor mocked the guild for imposing what to wear and what not to wear on the occasion during the ongoing strike, the guild issued a statement clarifying that their rules don't apply on anyone's kids. (Also Read: Hollywood actors strike likely to continue as talks with AMPTP hit stalemate)

SAG-AFTRA's Halloween rules

Ryan Reynolds is famous for playing Deadpool on screen

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA issued guidelines for wearing costumes on Halloween come October 31. The three rules it issued stated, "Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc). Don't post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media. Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show."

Thus, these guidelines would bar people from dressing up as Marvel superheroes, Barbie, or Oppenheimer, the three costume trends were set to dominate Halloween this year.

Ryan Reynolds' response

Actor Ryan Reynolds, best known for playing the superhero character Deadpool on screen, was quick to take a potshot at these recommendations with a post on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "I look forward to screaming 'scab' at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn." Ryan shares three daughters with wife and actor Blake Lively: James, eight; Inez, seven, and Betty, four. The couple also welcomed their fourth child this year.

SAG-AFTRA's response

The guild then issued a clarification on Friday, presumably referring to Ryan's comment. It stated, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, “SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season. This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued. It does not apply to anyone’s kids. We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work.”

Ryan Reynolds will be next seen in Deadpool 3 and IF.

