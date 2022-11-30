Samuel Jackson slams Quentin Tarantino's 'superheroes killed stars' comment: 'Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther'

Samuel L. Jackson is making his opinion clear on Quentin Tarantino's dismissal of Marvel superheroes on grounds that it has killed the movie star. The actor who has worked with Quentin Tarantino in the past in Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown and Django Unchained, refuted the filmmaker’s comments against the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood'. (Also read: Black Panther Wakanda Forever cut romance track between Namor and Shuri, reveals editor: 'You've got to watch out')

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” exclaimed Samuel L. Jackson who appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Nick Fury, in an interview with The View. “That's not a big controversy for me to know that apparently, these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star.”

Samuel L. Jackson has starred in a number of Marvel films as Nick Fury, first appearing in Iron Man, and then in Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man Far From Home.

Quentin Tarantino had recently claimed how Hollywood is currently going through one of the worst times ever, and revealed that he had no interest in directing a Marvel film. The Oscar-winning filmmaker had further commented that the Marvel-ization of Hollywood has an adverse effect in the entertainment industry, as it is losing movie stars because the superhero characters are more famous than the actors playing them. “You have to be a hired hand to do those things,” he said. “I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

Samuel L. Jackson's comments come right after another Marvel star, Sang-chi actor Simu Liu slammed Quentin Tarantino's comments while also including Martin Scorsese's anti-Marvel stance. Simu said that even though he revers both the directors for their transcendent work, they have no right to point their nose at him or anyone.

