Sean Penn in Ukraine to ‘record events’ for documentary on Russian invasion

Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine to work on a documentary about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Sean was spotted attending a government press conference in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in the neighbouring country. Read more: Full Coverage: Russia-Ukraine conflict

A statement confirming Sean's presence in Ukraine was also issued from the Office of the President of Ukraine, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty," read the translated statement.

The documentary is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content. Sean last visited Ukraine in November 2021 and started preparing for his documentary by visiting the country's military.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States. Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv as they advanced along the shortest route to Kyiv from Belarus to the north.

61-year-old Sean Penn is a two-time Oscar winner for his roles in Mystic River (2003) and Milk (2008). He was last seen in the 2021 coming-of-age comedy Licorice Pizza, in which he played a supporting role.