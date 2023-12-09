Selena Gomez admits getting this cosmetic procedure whilst defending her new romance on social media

American singer and actress Selena Gomez, has admitted to getting a cosmetic procedure while on her social media spree to defend her newly announced relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

American singer and actress Selena Gomez, has admitted to getting a cosmetic procedure while on her social media spree to defend her newly announced relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A user on Instagram criticised the 31-year-old singer's appearance in an Instagram comment, writing: 'Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain'

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She clapped back at the user, replying: 'Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl.'

The singer has never shared what, if any, cosmetic procedures she has undergone before. Most of her bodily appearance and its changes have been credited by her to lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease she suffers from.

The singer has never shared what, if any, cosmetic procedures she has undergone before. Most of her bodily appearance and its changes have been credited by her to lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease she suffers from.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While fans were concerned the ‘Single Soon’ actress was making a grave mistake, considering Benny shaded her in 2020, she remained adamant that he is ‘the best thing that’s ever happened' to her.

Additionally, in a comment, she confirmed she had been dating the 35-year-old for the past six months.

She also replied to other comments, including one where she made a petty comment years ago.

A fan wrote: 'If you can't handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol -it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you. @selenagomez.'

The ‘Rare’ singer had written the same thing years ago when her ex Justin debuted his romance with Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selena seemingly didn't get the reference and replied: 'Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends and fans till the day I die.'

Selena confirmed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

The singer/actress cuddled up to Benny in a snap she posted to her Instagram stories on Thursday, December 7.

Selena had her head on his shoulder in the snap - with Benny's face cut off in the image.