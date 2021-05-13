Seth Rogen shares how he avoided a conversation on Scientology with Tom Cruise

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen recently mentioned in a podcast how he had avoided having a discussion with actor Tom Cruise on his belief system, Scientology.

As per Fox News, the 39-year-old humorist showed up on Howard Stern's public broadcast and opened up about visiting the Tom's home for a meeting about him making a foray into comedy. He was asked to listen to a pitch about his religion, Scientology.

As detailed by Seth, the meeting occurred while Tom was still hitched to Katie Holmes, right "at the peak" of Tom's fame.

The Lion King actor remembered, "We met with him for hours and a few hours into the meeting, this Scientology stuff comes up. How weird he's looked in the press lately.... He goes, 'And it's like with Scientology.' He said: 'If you let me tell you what it was really about -- if you give me 20 minutes to really tell you what it was about - you would say 'no f****** way.''"

Rogen said he was baffled by Tom's phrasing. "I was like, is that a good thing to be saying? Is that a bad thing to be saying?" he said. Fortunately, director Judd Apatow, who was also present, stepped in and declined the pitch. "Woof, dodged that bullet," said Seth.

Tom was recently in news when he defended his Covid-19 protocol rant in a leaked audio from the sets of his next film, Mission: Impossible 7 last year.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Tom said: "I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people."