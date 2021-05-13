Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Seth Rogen shares how he avoided a conversation on Scientology with Tom Cruise
hollywood

Seth Rogen shares how he avoided a conversation on Scientology with Tom Cruise

The Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen, speaking on podcast, mentioned about the time when he avoided having a discussion with actor Tom Cruise on Scientology.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Tom Cruise, seen here in a still from Jerry Maguire, is a firm believer of Scientology.

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen recently mentioned in a podcast how he had avoided having a discussion with actor Tom Cruise on his belief system, Scientology.

As per Fox News, the 39-year-old humorist showed up on Howard Stern's public broadcast and opened up about visiting the Tom's home for a meeting about him making a foray into comedy. He was asked to listen to a pitch about his religion, Scientology.

As detailed by Seth, the meeting occurred while Tom was still hitched to Katie Holmes, right "at the peak" of Tom's fame.

The Lion King actor remembered, "We met with him for hours and a few hours into the meeting, this Scientology stuff comes up. How weird he's looked in the press lately.... He goes, 'And it's like with Scientology.' He said: 'If you let me tell you what it was really about -- if you give me 20 minutes to really tell you what it was about - you would say 'no f****** way.''"

Rogen said he was baffled by Tom's phrasing. "I was like, is that a good thing to be saying? Is that a bad thing to be saying?" he said. Fortunately, director Judd Apatow, who was also present, stepped in and declined the pitch. "Woof, dodged that bullet," said Seth.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

Tom was recently in news when he defended his Covid-19 protocol rant in a leaked audio from the sets of his next film, Mission: Impossible 7 last year.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Tom said: "I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people."

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen recently mentioned in a podcast how he had avoided having a discussion with actor Tom Cruise on his belief system, Scientology.

As per Fox News, the 39-year-old humorist showed up on Howard Stern's public broadcast and opened up about visiting the Tom's home for a meeting about him making a foray into comedy. He was asked to listen to a pitch about his religion, Scientology.

As detailed by Seth, the meeting occurred while Tom was still hitched to Katie Holmes, right "at the peak" of Tom's fame.

The Lion King actor remembered, "We met with him for hours and a few hours into the meeting, this Scientology stuff comes up. How weird he's looked in the press lately.... He goes, 'And it's like with Scientology.' He said: 'If you let me tell you what it was really about -- if you give me 20 minutes to really tell you what it was about - you would say 'no f****** way.''"

Rogen said he was baffled by Tom's phrasing. "I was like, is that a good thing to be saying? Is that a bad thing to be saying?" he said. Fortunately, director Judd Apatow, who was also present, stepped in and declined the pitch. "Woof, dodged that bullet," said Seth.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

Tom was recently in news when he defended his Covid-19 protocol rant in a leaked audio from the sets of his next film, Mission: Impossible 7 last year.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Tom said: "I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tom cruise seth rogen scientology

Related Stories

music

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh describe life without each other: 'Like a body without soul'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:23 PM IST
web series

November Story: Tamannaah Bhatia calls her character Anuradha 'everyday Chennai girl who can be your neighbour'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 06:10 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP