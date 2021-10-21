Sex and the City's Sarah Jessica Parker poses in a lehenga on And Just Like That sets. See pics

Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker wore an Indian attire on the sets of her upcoming series And Just Like That. In several pictures that surfaced online, Sarah was seen wearing a fuschia pink and blue chequered pattern blouse with matching lehenga.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a floral maang tikka and tied her hair into a braid adding a bunch of fresh flowers to her hairdo. She wore minimal makeup and accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece, earrings and bangles. In the photos, she smiled and posed for the camera.

The lehenga has been designed by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Falguni re-shared posts on Sarah wearing the lehenga.

And Just Like That, a Sex and the City reboot, will air in December. It will follow the life of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their 50s. Original series star Kim Cattrall will not return for the sequel, following a much-publicized feud with Sarah.

Since the last feature film, the cast has been open about spats between Kim and the other stars, notably Sarah. Kim had lashed out at Sarah on social media following her brother's death in 2018 and the cast and crew opened up about behind-the-scenes drama in a podcast later that year.

The original series of Sex and the City was based on author Candace Bushnell's book of the same name. It had been adapted from her dating column, based on her own life, for the New York Observer. Candace told The Hollywood Reporter, "Of course, I'm going to watch it. ... I hope it runs for six seasons."

Darren Starr got the TV rights and turned it into the successful show that aired from 1998-2004 on HBO and spawned two feature films.

with ANI inputs