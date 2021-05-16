Sarah Jessica Parker is 'proud' and 'weepy' ahead of son James' high school graduation, shares new pic

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her son James Wilkie's upcoming high school graduation by penning down a heart-warming note.

The 56-year-old actor and producer shared an Instagram post on Friday and wrote about her 18-year-old son. She shared how the family is "proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating" the big event. She also dropped a photo of James walking on a sunny sidewalk.

As caption, she wrote, "Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future."

"It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And till they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter. Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent," she continued.





"We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it," Sarah added. The actor ended the note by calling James a "dear Son and brother" and signing it off as "Mama."

As reported by People magazine, Sarah shares James with husband Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1997. The couple is also parents to 11-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

Last October, Sarah shared never-before-seen family photos of James to mark his 18th birthday.





Alongside throwback pictures of her "beloved son", she wrote on Instagram, "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honour."

"As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confidant and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first-time voter. I love you so," she continued.

In 2018, the shoe designer told People magazine that she's very proud of the people her children are growing up to be, revealing that James in particular has a "great friend group".

"Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they're all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen. And I'm so charmed by their conversation. I'm so happy with the young man he's becoming," Sarah had added.





