Sexiest Man Alive: Patrick Dempsey, David Beckham, Chris Evans and other celebs who topped list over last 10 years

On November 8, People crowned this year's Sexiest Man Alive, Patrick Dempsey. As the Hollywood actor joins this exclusive club, let's take a trip down memory lane by seeing all the past winners since 2014, including Chris Evans, Michael B Jordan, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth and more. Also read: Patrick Dempsey named People Magazine's 2023 ‘sexiest man alive,’ says he was ‘completely shocked’

Patrick Dempsey, 2023

Sexiest Man Alive: Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans and other winners.

At 57, Patrick Dempsey is the second-oldest Sexiest Man Alive honoree. He told People in his Sexiest Man Alive cover interview, “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life. It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.” Patrick has had a long career in films, but he got widespread recognition. when he joined Grey's Anatomy in 2005 as Derek Shepherd.

Chris Evans at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. (File Photo/ AP)

Chris Evans, 2022

Chris Evans's first big acting role came in 2001's Not Another Teen Movie. In 2011, he joined the MCU as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Since he left the role after Avengers: Endgame in 2019, he's appeared in movies such as Knives Out and The Gray Man. He told People in his Sexiest Man Alive cover interview, "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

Paul Rudd, 2021

Paul Rudd is known for his role as a college boy named Josh in Clueless. Since then he has appeared in shows such as FRIENDS and is also seen as the loveable dad Scott Lang in the Ant-Man franchise. "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?'" Paul Rudd told People in his 2021 Sexiest Man Alive cover story. He had added, “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Michael B Jordan at an event. (File Photo/ AP)

Michael B Jordan, 2020

Michael B Jordan has become one of the biggest actors in Hollywood thanks to his roles as Killmonger in Black Panther and Donnie Creed in the Creed franchise. Michael B Jordan had said in his Sexiest Man Alive cover interview in 2020 that he was most excited for the women in his family to celebrate his title. He had also said, "My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me. I'm just grateful."

John Legend, 2019

"Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title," the singer told People after being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. John has won countless awards throughout his music career, including an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, making him one of the few artists to ever receive EGOT status.

British actor Idris Elba he is known for roles including Stringer Bell in the series The Wire. (File Photo/ AP)

Idris Elba, 2018

Idris Elba has been a part of popular franchises such as Star Trek, Fast and Furious, and Avengers. Like those before him, 2018's year's Sexiest Man Alive was humbled by the honour, telling People in his Sexiest Man Alive cover interview, "I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise – an ego boost for sure."

Blake Shelton, 2017

Blake Shelton was seen as the host on the singing reality show host The Voice. The US singer TV personality credited singer-wife Gwen Stefani for convincing him to embrace the Sexiest Man Alive crown. "She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment,'" Blake Shelton had said in his 2017 cover story.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, is an American actor, film producer, and retired professional wrestler.

Dwayne Johnson, 2016

Besides being one of the biggest action stars around, Dwayne Johnson is known for his impressive muscles and relatable personality. It's no wonder then that he earned the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2016. He told the magazine in his cover interview at the time, "I thought, 'Wow, we've pretty much reached the pinnacle.' I'm not quite too sure where we go from here. I've done it all, this is it."

David Beckham, 2015

In 2015, People named former English footballer David Beckham the Sexiest Man Alive. "I never feel that I'm an attractive, sexy person," David had said in his cover interview. The father-of-four also said singer-turned-fashion-designer and wife Victoria Beckham seemingly did agree with the title, though. He had said, "I would hope that she feels this way about me all the time anyway! But she said, 'Congratulations!'"

Chris Hemsworth, 2014

Chris Hemsworth was crowned Sexiest Man Alive in 2014. The actor and father-of-three is known for his role as the God of Thunder in the Thor films. In his interview, Chris said that he thought it was 'pretty funny', when he first heard the news – as did his wife, Spanish model Elsa Pataky, whom he wed in 2010. “I think you’ve bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house,” he had told People.

