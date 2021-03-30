Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sharon Stone says surgeon gave her larger breasts without consent
Sharon Stone says surgeon gave her larger breasts without consent

American actor Sharon Stone revealed that her doctor gave her bigger breast implants without her permission during reconstructive surgery in 2001.
According to People Magazine, the 63-year-old actor reportedly wrote in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, "when I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size.'" The Basic Instinct actor explained that her doctor made this decision without telling her first.

"He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent," she shared. When Stone asked her surgeon why he had used bigger implants than the size they had discussed, she said he "thought that I would look better with bigger, 'better' b**bs."

She underwent breast reconstructive surgery following another procedure in 2001 where she had benign tumours - which she described as "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone" - removed.

And that wasn't the only health scare she endured that year. Stone recently opened up about her "near-death" experience in 2001 when she had a stroke and cerebral haemorrhage. While recounting on her experience, Stone told Willie Geist on Sunday Today, "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realise how near death is and how serious everything is."

"I found out that I wasn't the only one who'd had this kind of experience," she told Geist. "It's so profound. And I know that scientists feel that it's a scientific thing that happens. And spiritualists believe that it's a spiritual thing. Personally, I'm with [Albert] Einstein, who believed that it's both."

