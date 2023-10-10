Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sharon Stone's resilience: From Hollywood's darkest days to finding strength in family and Neuro-philanthropy

ByVedanth Shinde
Oct 10, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Sharon Stone's health crisis led to loss and reinvention. She found strength in family, philanthropy, and self-acceptance.

American actress Sharon Stone has revealed that during one of the most challenging times in her life, her father was the only one who stood by her side. This difficult period occurred in 2001, when the actress faced a dreadful 1 percent chance of survival after a ruptured vertebral artery led to bleeding in her brain, which lasted for nine long days.

Sharon Stone's remarkable journey: From Hollywood highs to darkest days and rebuilding stronger than ever. (lens crafter and sharonstone/Instagram)(Instagram)

Sharing insights into that difficult period, Sharon shared, "My father was there for me, but I would say that was about it. I understand if you want to live with solid citizens, don’t come to Hollywood."

Before her health crisis, Sharon was enjoying success in both her professional and personal lives. She had earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in Casino five years prior to the incident.

Plus, she adopted her 23-year-old son, Roan, along with her husband, Phil Bronstein. Since then, she has also welcomed two more children into her family: Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17.

However, after the health scare, her marriage crumbled, leading to a divorce from Phil in 2004, and she felt as if Hollywood turned its back on her. She said, "I lost everything; I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life."

She continued, "I never really got most of it back, but I’ve reached a point where I’m okay with it, where I really do recognize that I’m enough."

Today, Sharon is actively involved with the Barrow Neurological Foundation, where she serves on the board. The foundation supports the medical institute led by Sharon's brain surgeon, Dr. Michael Lawton, in Arizona.

She is also set to host the annual Neuro Night fundraiser on October 27th. The Foundation's mission, as outlined on its website, is dedicated to "saving human lives through innovative treatment, groundbreaking, curative research, and educating the next generation of the world’s leading neuro clinicians."

Dr. Lawton, who is credited with saving Stone's life said, ""She’s an inspiration to those who suffer from anything neurological.”

She has also found peace in her life through other activities, such as painting and playing pickleball. Sharon has discovered that pickleball is "just so much fun," and she regards painting as a means to "help me find my pure center."

