Hollywood's cruel blow! Sharon Stone's heartbreaking revelation - 'Lost Everything' after stroke

In a shocking revelation, acclaimed actress Sharon Stone has come forward to expose the dark side of Hollywood, accusing the industry of turning its back on her after she suffered a debilitating stroke. Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Raising Our Voices event, the 65-year-old star revealed the devastating impact the medical incident had on her career and personal life. Sharon Stone has come forward to expose the dark side of Hollywood.(Instagram)

The Basic Instinct icon recounted the traumatic experience, describing how she was rushed to the hospital in 2001 after enduring a brain haemorrhage that lasted a grueling nine days. The stroke forced Stone to take a two-year hiatus from acting, hoping to recover and reclaim her rightful place in the limelight. However, the Hollywood starlet claims that her return was met with nothing but rejection and neglect.

"I recovered for seven years, and I haven't had jobs since," Stone lamented, her voice filled with bitterness and disappointment. "When it first happened, I didn't want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you're out. Something went wrong with me—I've been out for 20 years."

Stone's admission casts a critical light on the way the industry handles performers who have health issues. Even though she made a comeback after having a stroke, the actress states that despite her undeniable skill and prior success, she has found it difficult to restore her former position. While Stone has acted in a number of films over the years, such as Catwoman, Lovelace, and The Laundromat, she hasn't been able to match the success of her previous films from the 1980s and 1990s, such as Total Recall, The Quick and the Dead, and Casino.

The actress has been candid about the impact her stroke had on her career, describing it as a moment that caused her to lose everything. In a 2015 interview, Stone revealed the depths of her despair, stating, "I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous—and she died, and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."

Also read | Tom Hanks receives Honorary Doctorate from Harvard University

The stroke not only affected Stone's professional life but also took a toll on her personal well-being. Being relegated to the sidelines of the industry she once ruled left her feeling lost and forced her to rediscover herself from scratch. "You find yourself at the back of the line in your business, as I did. You have to figure yourself out all over again," she confessed.