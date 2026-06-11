Shelter review: Jason Statham unleashes deadly action in a predictable but enjoyable thriller

Shelter

Cast: Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Star rating: ★★★

Where to stream: Lionsgate Play

Shelter review: Jason Statham and Bodhi Rae Breathnach in a still from the film.

Jason Statham gets one of the meatiest parts of his career in Shelter, the new action thriller from Ric Roman Waugh. It is a role tailor-made for the action star, and Shelter gives him all the chops to deliver in the slick and handsomely styled set pieces.

The premise

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The opening minutes are a clincher. In a wordless montage of sorts, we spot Statham's Mason, a lonely fugitive hiding away on a remote island in the Outer Hebrides, with only his German shepherd for company. Every week, he is provided supplies by a fishing trawler (Michael Shaeffer) and his orphaned niece Jesse (Bodhi Rae Breathnach, who was one of the kids in Hamnet), but he is not interested in making any form of connection or even just saying ‘thank you.’ Until disaster strikes at bay, and the boat capsizes. Jesse is rescued by Mason, who also delivers the news that her uncle has drowned. (Later, even the dog meets a terrible fate, and I am tired of seeing films where animals are used just for the sake of company and then rejected. It is not funny.)

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{{^usCountry}} Left to care for the young girl, Mason has to arrange for medicine and tend to her wound. This little spark of kindness backfires for Mason, as he is tracked on the mainland within a minute (thanks to social media and reels). This immediately triggers MI6 to track him down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Left to care for the young girl, Mason has to arrange for medicine and tend to her wound. This little spark of kindness backfires for Mason, as he is tracked on the mainland within a minute (thanks to social media and reels). This immediately triggers MI6 to track him down. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More secrets are revealed in a rather predictable subplot involving a former spy-chief (Bill Nighy), even as the hunt for Mason gets falsely tagged as one of the terrorists that needs to be eliminated. The head of M16 (Naomi Ackie in a forgettable role) is working overtime to get this under control. Soon enough, assassins are crawling up the remote island like bees, and Mason has no other choice but to leave and protect himself and the orphaned girl. What works {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More secrets are revealed in a rather predictable subplot involving a former spy-chief (Bill Nighy), even as the hunt for Mason gets falsely tagged as one of the terrorists that needs to be eliminated. The head of M16 (Naomi Ackie in a forgettable role) is working overtime to get this under control. Soon enough, assassins are crawling up the remote island like bees, and Mason has no other choice but to leave and protect himself and the orphaned girl. What works {{/usCountry}}

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Jason Statham knows how to play Mason like it's second skin to him, and sure enough, he delivers the goods in the action set pieces, which are aplenty in Shelter. The action choreography is superb, especially in a deadly nightclub shootout sequence that does little to spare the viewer with a heightened background score. These action sequences are often violent and grisly, but in recent years, the penchant for on-screen violence has left little room for subtlety. Hence, who is complaining as long as the hero survives? I find the rhetoric ultimately troublesome, but there's little to interrogate when there's no space left for reflection.

Shelter could have improved a lot better if the screenplay had tried to let go of the beaten formula. The characters are often deadpan and given cliche-ridden dialogues with no psychological depth. Jesse soon gets over the death of her uncle, and a late-stage revelation does little to help her case with the hunt. Statham confidently makes use of his physical presence even when the script barely demands it, overcompensating for the deadly retaliation of a skilled fighter who needs to survive at any cost. Even within the formulaic corners of the script, Shelter remains steady and engaging.

Shelter premieres on Lionsgate Play on June 12.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

jason statham Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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