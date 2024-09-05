Shirtless Hugh Jackman is 'grateful' for his ripped body at 55 and so is Twitter: 'Omg that’s a thirst trap'

Hugh Jackman's selfie wows fans

A month before his 56th birthday, Hugh tweeted, "I am grateful." Alongside his selfie, the actor shared a nearly four-minute voice note in which he thanked his team for getting him into optimal shape for Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured his long-awaited return as the eponymous X-Men mutant after originally hanging up his claws after 2017’s Logan.

In the mirror self, the Australian actor showed off his chiseled body. While many of the fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are about Hugh's 'thirst trap', many are also wholesome and praise the actor's dedication to building the most 'sculpted' body. Reacting to his tweet, someone said, "As are we, sir." Another said, “We’re grateful for you!!!”

‘Can we get the full Hugh Jackman workout plan?’

"You just gave me hope for bein in shape at a seasoned age," reacted an X user to the actor's selfie. Another said, "'Loving seeing an older guy reach these levels. Just goes to show you only lose it if you don’t use it." Someone also tweeted, "'Wow, omg (oh my God), that’s a thirst trap! Am I allowed to even say that? I don’t think there’s a human out there who’s more sculpted."

Another tweeted, "OMG… literally hard work pays off." A person simply tweeted, "Daddy." A fan also said, "Jesus Christ dude lol can we get the full Hugh Jackman workout plan? I know eating is a big part of it, but I got to get in on that shoulder route."

Hugh on his Deadpool & Wolverine body

He said in his new voice note, "I’ve had a lot of people who talk to me and ask me questions about how I got into shape.. what I did, what I ate, how I trained, how hard is it at your age? Just wanted to take a second and say, yeah I had to turn up, I had to do those deadlifts, I had to eat those meals but I had an incredible team who helped me. There’s no hope in hell I would have gotten there without them.”