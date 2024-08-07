Hugh Jackman reveals ‘6000 calories’ diet to achieve that ripped Deadpool & Wolverine bod that left fans gasping for air

Hugh Jackman revealed the diet that helped him achieve the ripped Wolverine body for his recently released film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor shared his secret diet plan during his appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. (Also Read | BTS' Jin named Gucci's global brand ambassador; creative director Sabato De Sarno calls him truly magnetic) Hugh Jackman reveals ‘6000 calories’ diet to achieve that ripped Deadpool & Wolverine bod.

Hugh Jackman's secret diet for achieving the jacked Wolverine body

With Jimmy Fallon, Hugh Jackman promoted his movie Deadpool & Wolverine on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The official page of the Jimmy Fallon show posted a snippet from the interview with the caption, "@thehughjackman ate 6,000 calories a day to prepare for his role in #DeadpoolAndWolverine! #FallonTonight." In the clip, Hugh revealed the secret to his Wolverine look that everyone is raving about in the theatres.

What did Hugh Jackman eat?

The video begins with Jimmy Fallon joking that Hugh Jackman must have boiled or steamed rocks to achieve the ripped body. Jimmy even praised the actor, saying he looked 'jacked' in the film. Regarding his diet, Hugh revealed, “I have to eat a lot [to achieve that body]. It's 6,000 calories. And it's not the calories you necessarily want. You can get 6,000 calories [with] like half a pizza...[it] is 6,000 calories. But no, this is chicken, tilapia (a type of fish), and beans…I don't know why tilapia. It must be some fish that is lean and green beans.”

When Jimmy remarked that the actor must have done the diet for a long time, the actor said, "It's worth it," amid cheers from the audience and the late-night show host. The actor also disclosed a never-revealed-before tidbit during the segment.

The actor said, "I haven't told anyone this, but we had the strike in the middle of it. And in the beginning of the shooting, there was one particular scene where I really wanted to focus on how I looked." The actor quipped that he asked director Shawn Levy to put the scene to the end. But when the strike came out, he had to continue with the diet for a couple more months.