Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pose at Vanity Fair Oscars Party in first public appearance since second pregnancy. See pics

Actor Sophie Turner and her husband, singer Joe Jonas, appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the Academy Awards on Sunday night. It is the couple's first public appearance at a big Hollywood event ahead of welcoming their second child together. (Also Read | Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting second baby, actor spotted with a baby bump. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the Oscars event, Sophie wore a long-sleeved red gown in which her baby bump was visible. She tied her hair back into a ponytail and wore large earrings. She posed next to Joe Jonas who opted for a black blazer with white details over a black T-shirt and matching pants. He wore a silver chain and black nail polish.

The couple posed for pictures as they held each other and smiled for the camera. They were also seen having a conversation with actor Sarah Paulson. Sophie and Sarah shared a laugh and also posed together for the paparazzi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly two years after welcoming their first child, daughter Willa Jonas, Sophie, and Joe are expecting their second baby. The couple started dating back in 2016. They first became parents in July 2020 when Sophie gave birth to Willa.

In February, Sophie and Joe were seen during one of their outings. As she wore a teal maxi dress while out in Los Angeles with her family, her baby bump was seen in the photos. Fans had then speculated pregnancy.

Sophie and Joe got engaged in October 2017 and almost two years later they got married. In May 2019, the duo surprised fans by tying the knot after the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas. They also had a second wedding on June 29, 2019, at Chateau de Tourreau in France's Sarrians. Last year in September, E! News had reported that Sophie and Joe purchased a new house in Miami after selling their home in Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year in March, Sophie had shared a note on her Instagram Stories for Joe and daughter Willa. She had written, "I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. It's my favorite job I've ever had."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON