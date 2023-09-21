Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for refusing to let their kids return to her native country England days after split

The Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce saga has hit a new low now. As per a court filing obtained by New York Post, the British actor has sued her estranged husband for refusing their daughters' return to her native country, England. (Also Read: Joe Jonas' ex-wife Sophie Turner and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift step out together in NYC: ‘Is this for real!’)

Sophie sues Joe

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seem to be heading for a custody battle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lawsuit filed states, “The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence."

As per the suit, Sophie alleges that Joe agreed to hand over their daughters, Willa, 3, and the one-year-old daughter whose name hasn't been disclosed yet, once Sophie visits Manhattan personally to pick them up after wrapping up the shoot of her show Joan in the UK.

However, the lawsuit states that Sophie claimed Joe refused to let the kids go when Sophie arrived in the city to pick them up on September 17. He's also holding the kids' passports with him.

Sophie and Joe divorce saga

Sophie and Joe filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage. While the former couple has mutually kept mum on the reasons behind the split, a number of theories are doing the rounds online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of them states that Joe was not supportive of Sophie after her second pregnancy. While she wanted to stay home with her kids, Joe insisted that she accompanied him out for social events.

While Joe has been busy touring with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, for the Jonas Brothers' concert tour across the US, Sophie was busy shooting for the British series Joan. Joe seemingly addressed his split when he said during a Los Angeles concert, "I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, okay? Thank you for the love and support. Me and my family, we love you guys."

On the other hand, Sophie was seen enjoying a smoke and kissing co-star Franke Dillane on the sets of Joan in the UK. Upon her return to the US, she was seen hanging out with singer-songwriter and Joe's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON