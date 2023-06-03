Spider Man Across The Spider Verse box office collection day 2: Film earns 4 crore despite Zara Hatke release

Sony Picture's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in India and is steadily holding on to a decent box-office opening weekend. The animated sequel which registered a business of over ₹4 crore on Day 1, has now earned an early estimate ₹4 crore on Day 2, according to reports. The film released on Thursday. (Also read: Spider Man Across The Spider Verse day 1 box office: Film off to a healthy start, earns over ₹4 crore in India)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film defied expectations at the Indian box-office on Day 1. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the opening day figures a ‘pleasant surprise.’ He also shared that the film has earned ₹4.20 crores in India on Day 1. He shared on Twitter, "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse springs a pleasant surprise… Animation film + Thu release, yet #SpiderMan posts a healthy total… Thu ₹ 4.20 cr Nett BOC. 1800+ screens. Note: Has released in 10 languages in #India. #SpiderVerse."

Now, as per a report by Sacnilk, Across the Spider-Verse has earned ₹4.00 crores India net on its second day for all languages in the early estimates. This makes the total collections to ₹8.20 crores at the Indian box-office after two days. Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse has been released in India in ten languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindi and Punjabi versions of the animated film have cricketer Shubman Gill who voiced for Pavitr Prabhakar. Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It had become one of the most commercially successful animated movies of all time.

Earlier it was reported that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ has earned $17.35 million on its preview night at the U.S box office, which the second-highest for an animated film, just behind Incredibles 2. According to reports, the animated sequel is expected to open at $80 million by the end of the weekend, with some predicting it to as high as $90 million. The film received acclaim among critics and audiences alike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindustan Times review of Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse reads, “Grander and still more intimate, flashier, and more personal with truckloads more of the heart and humour that made 2018’s clutter-breaking Into The Spider-Verse one of the most distinctive, refreshing, and beloved superhero movies of the decade. Once again we get the same enchanting concoction of action, emotion, and inventive, eye-popping animation."

Another sequel is already in place, which is titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. It is set for March 29, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON