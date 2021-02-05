'Spider-Man 3 is the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made': Tom Holland

Actor Tom Holland has said that the third Spider-Man film will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. The Marvel movie, currently under production, is rumoured to be bringing back old Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The untitled film is being directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, both featuring Tom Holland in the central role.

He spoke to Variety about the film, and said that the crew will soon resume production after a break. "I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little sh*t who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

He continued, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.”

The actor made his debut as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He has since appeared in two Avengers films, in addition to his two solo Spider-Man movies.

In December, The Hollywood Reporter said that actor Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson) and Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker) were all set to return.

Previously, JK Simmons had already been introduced as a new version of J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jamie Foxx, meanwhile, will also return as Electro.

