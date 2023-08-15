Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Producers address when the delayed film will Be released

The producers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, recently shared an update about the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. In an interview with Digital Spy, they mentioned that the release will happen "when it's ready." They explained that due to writers' and actors' strikes, the timeline has been affected, and it's uncertain when these issues will be resolved. So, while fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel, there's no definite release date yet.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's Poster

Lord explained, “Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we're already hard at work on it, and we'll take the time it takes to make it great.”

Watch the Trailer below:

When Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Be Completed?

Ever since that exciting tease at the end of the movie, people have been curious about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. But now, due to various factors, including strikes, Sony Pictures has postponed the originally planned release date of March 2024, and there's no new date set yet.

"I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great," Lord began before Miller added a comment. “And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit.”

Check out the "Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" soundtrack!

Across the Spider-Verse's Digital Version Is Different

After Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse became available to watch at home, fans are spotting differences compared to the theater version. Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained to GamesRadar+ that these changes are due to an "international cut." The animators aimed to perfect specific scenes, leading to these alterations for the home release.

"Here's what I can promise, and I said it about the second one when we were in the middle of it: Phil Lord, Chris Miller, everybody, the producers on this, the directors they're going to bring in ... What they did on the first one is all the directors became executive producers. So they just keep adding to it. What I can promise is they are not going to stop until it's excellent," Peter B. Parker actor Jake Johnson confirmed.

"And if that means it takes a little bit longer, if that means it's even bigger, if that means it's longer -- they don't play by anybody's rules. They work really hard. As actors in it, we're always shocked that we get called in to record on this last one. I think it was a month before it screened, where we could not believe we were still recording. So they're not going to quit until it's great and I have nothing but faith in them. But in terms of giving anything away [about the story], can't do it."