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Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking sees explosive start in India; Tom Holland film sells 45K tickets in 24 hours

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in India on July 30, 2026, followed by its worldwide release on July 31, 2026.

Jun 19, 2026 01:42 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Spider-Man is once again proving why he is one of India’s most loved superheroes. The highly anticipated film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, is witnessing early response which has been been strong, with fans rushing to track updates and premium format availability well ahead of the official release date. The film marks Tom's return as Peter Parker after four years. Following the massive global and domestic success of his previous standalone appearance, fans have clearly been waiting for it.

Advance bookings in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day fever grips India with 45,000 tickets sold in opening 24 hours.

Advance ticket sales recently opened across select Premium Large Format and 4DX screens in India, and the audience response was instantaneous. Moviegoers rushed to secure their seats, demonstrating an overwhelming rush for early screenings. In just the first 24 hours, “more than 45,000 tickets were sold across India.”

In the US, the film has already set the box office buzzing, sparking a strong wave of advance ticket sales. The film recorded the best first-day presales in the last five years, quickly establishing itself as the biggest opening for any movie in 2026 so far.

Story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The official synopsis says: “It's a brand new day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves—a powerful villain no one can even see.”

A day prior, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has shut down rumours that Spider-Man: Brand New Day was censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The studio clarified that the film hasn't even been submitted for certification yet, meaning any speculations about a shortened runtime or five minutes being cut are completely false.

Release plans in India

In India, the film will release in six languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will also be available in several premium viewing formats, including 2D, 3D, 4DX 3D, SCREEN X, Dolby Cinema 3D, ICE 3D, MX4D 3D, P[XL], and BIGPIX. The film is set to release in India on July 30, 2026, followed by its worldwide release on July 31, 2026.

 
tom holland peter parker spider-man
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking sees explosive start in India; Tom Holland film sells 45K tickets in 24 hours
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