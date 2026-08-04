Spider-Man 4 box office collection day 5: Tom Holland film dips nearly 70% on 1st Monday after historic weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 5: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is running smoothly at the box office of India. It had already given the biggest opening weekend in terms of the total business made by any Hollywood movie in the country, but it did witness its fall at the box office on Monday after the smashing opening weekend. Nevertheless, this Marvel super hit still stands as the first choice for moviegoers, and it is slowly inching towards the ₹350 crore gross mark in India. Let's look at how the movie is doing at the box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 5: 69.4% Monday dip fails to slow Tom Holland blockbuster.

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As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected ₹23.80 crore net on Day 5 after being screened in 16,874 shows in India. However, there was a 69.4% drop in its collections compared to its Sunday collection of ₹77.75 crore net, but then this was expected after its phenomenal weekend as movies tend to slow down often during weekdays.

Of all the versions released in various languages, the English version emerged as the top-grosser with a collection of ₹12.50 crore net. The Hindi dubbed version followed with an estimated collection of ₹8.75 crore net. The Tamil version collected an estimated ₹1.50 crore, and the Telugu version collected another ₹1 crore.

Adding up Monday's collections, the total net collection of the movie in India stands at ₹281.75 crore, and its total gross collection is now at ₹336.91 crore. The movie is expected to cross ₹350 crore gross collection mark very soon.

The opening weekend

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{{^usCountry}} Spider-Man: Brand New Day set a new box office record with an opening of ₹60.60 crore net on July 30. The movie earned ₹49.35 crore net on Friday, thus crossing the ₹100 crore mark in two days. Business started picking up pace over the weekend, with the movie earning ₹70.25 crore net on Saturday and then ₹77.75 crore net on Sunday, which happens to be the highest single day collection of the movie so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spider-Man: Brand New Day set a new box office record with an opening of ₹60.60 crore net on July 30. The movie earned ₹49.35 crore net on Friday, thus crossing the ₹100 crore mark in two days. Business started picking up pace over the weekend, with the movie earning ₹70.25 crore net on Saturday and then ₹77.75 crore net on Sunday, which happens to be the highest single day collection of the movie so far. {{/usCountry}}

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day went on to create new records right from day one by earning the highest single day collection ever for any Hollywood release in India. On Saturday, the collection saw a 42 percent jump from Friday, while on Sunday, the collection saw another record with the highest ever single day collection for any Hollywood release.

About the film

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is now living completely on his own after choosing to erase himself from the memories of everyone he loves, including MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon).

As Peter dedicates himself entirely to protecting New York as Spider-Man, he grapples with feelings of isolation and even begins to doubt his own identity. This is an emotional roller coaster that results in many surprising events along with the rise of a new criminal wave and a menace that is one of the largest dangers that he has ever had to face.

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Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film is produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures. The ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Florence Pugh.