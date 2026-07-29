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Spider-Man: Brand New Day first reactions: Tom Holland's film scores 91% on Rotten Tomatoes amid positive reviews

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in India on July 30, which is a day before the world premiere of the movie on July 31.

Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 09:59:10 IST
By Monica Yadav
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a promising beginning even before the film releases in theatres globally. Following the positive reactions that took over the social media platforms after the film had its world premiere, the official reviews for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have finally been released. The critics have been welcoming the newest appearance of Tom Holland as the iconic Spider-Man, saying that it is the best Spider-Man movie up until now. In addition to that, the film's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed too.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Rotten Tomatoes score

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with a 93% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes before settling at 91% as additional reviews came in. Even with the slight dip, the film continues to rank second highest-rated entries in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series.

For comparison, Spider-Man: Homecoming holds a 92% critics' score and an 87% audience score, Spider-Man: Far From Home stands at 91% with a 95% audience score, while Spider-Man: No Way Home enjoys a 93% critics' score and a 97% audience score.

Critics praise Tom Holland's latest outing

All the positive reviews have further helped build anticipation regarding the movie release. Variety reports that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to open this weekend with a domestic box office estimate between $260 million and $280 million in 4,300 theaters in North America.

However, some box office experts have also predicted that the film could even hit the $300 million figure mark provided there is an increase in the demand for it. On the other hand, the initial box office predictions made by Sony were somewhere in the range of $190 million to $195 million.

Cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, other actors who have been cast for the film include Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Other cast members who will appear in the movie include Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk.

In a cast, Sadie Sink makes an appearance in an undisclosed role that has already created speculation among fans of the film who are speculating that she might be Jean Grey.

India release details

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in India on July 30, 2026, which is a day before the world premiere of the movie on July 31.

The movie will be shown in the following languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be available in several premium versions like 2D, 3D, 4DX 3D, SCREEN X, Dolby Cinema 3D, ICE 3D, MX4D 3D, P[XL], and BIGPIX.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
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