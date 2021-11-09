Spider-Man No Way Home leak: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire in one frame, Daredevil joins party. See pics

A new leak has added more fuel to rumours of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home. An apparent leak of an upcoming trailer for the movie shows them sharing a frame with current Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.

The three of them are on a cruise ship at night time, battered and bruised, likely after a fight scene. All three have their masks off and are looking at something out of the frame. Tobey's hair is noticeably shorter than before.

A second photo showed an indoor scene. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is joined by Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan and his Aunt May, played by Marissa Tomei, around a dining table. Also joining them is the familiar face of Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil in the hit Netflix series. He is in his usual grey suit, holding his walking stick and wearing red glasses. The photos have a ‘The John Campea Show’ watermark, a YouTube film talk show by Canadian film reviewer John Campea.

While some fans are excited about the apparent 'confirmation' that the three will be joining forces, a few believed the pictures to be fake. “These gotta be fake right,” wrote one in a tweet. "I’m suspicious of the matt ones. He’s wearing the same suit he wore in S1 with the same tie placement (slightly changed, but that can be edited) and his legs are placed weirdly to how he’s sitting,” wrote another. "I think Andrew's pose is from Amazing Spider Man 2, its photoshopped, second scene will be removed by marvel in the movie,” wrote another.

Others, meanwhile, cannot wait to watch Tobey, Andrew and Tom together on the screen. “NO WAY can this be fake. Everything from the lamps to the bookcase matches. Which would be hard to Photoshop because we’ve never seen their apartment from this pov,” wrote one.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya and will be out on December 17.