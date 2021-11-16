Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon react to the new trailer. Watch

On Monday, Tom Holland dropped a video teasing his fans for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

Just 24 hours before the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home's new trailer in front of the live audience in Los Angeles, Tom posted a video featuring him, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. In the video, the trio can be seen watching the trailer and reacting to it. Have a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video starts with Tom saying, “Hi guys, we are about to watch the new trailer." Jacob says, “I am quite nervous actually.” They start watching the trailer and freak out in excitement. Towards the end, Jacob can be heard saying, “People are gonna go crazy when they see that bit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans commented on the video. One fan sarcastically said, “If you zoom in on the reflection of their eyes you can see that spider-man will in fact make an appearance in the film.” While another one said, “Damn. I am teased enough.”

Spiderman: No Way Home will be Tom's third solo Spider-Man film, and his sixth overall appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of the film's debut, he opened up about how he's grown up throughout his time playing Peter Parker.

Read More: Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst says pay disparity between her and Tobey Maguire was ‘very extreme’

Tom told Total Films, "I've grown and changed in the best ways possible. I really learned how to stand up for myself. When you first start making these films, you've got to do as you're told, and you don't think anything of it. But as time goes on you realize that you're an actor in your film, and you need to protect yourself. Sometimes I'll say 'No' as a full sentence. I've learned how to stand up for myself, how to behave in a professional capacity when you're the leader. I've learned how to enjoy my fame, rather than run away from it"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spiderman: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei -- all reprising their roles from the previous films of the franchise. Benedict Cumberbatch will be joining the fray as Doctor Strange. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. The film will hit the theatres on December 17.