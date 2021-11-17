Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Spider-Man No Way Home trailer: Do Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire finally join forces? Watch to know
hollywood

Spider-Man No Way Home trailer: Do Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire finally join forces? Watch to know

The Spider-Man trailer is out and shows Tom Holland getting visitors from “every universe”. 
A still from Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 08:48 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is out but the fans of the superhero are a tad disappointed to not find Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire in it. The trailer shows how Tom Holland's troubles begin when several old villains return to claim his life and destroy mankind. 

The trailer begins with Peter Parker saying, "Ever since I got bit by that spider, we had one week and that's when you found out.” While the viewers searched for Andrew and Tobey, all they get to see is Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

RELATED STORIES

Sharing the trailer, Tom Holland wrote on Instagram, "We just debuted the trailer to a theatre of fans and the reaction was incredible. Thank you for supporting me throughout my Spider-Man career. Your love and support continues to blow my mind and I couldn’t be more grateful. This film is for you and I hope it brings you as much joy as it has for me. Love you guys 3000!"

Tom Holland recently revealed that he and the whole cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home are prepared for the film to be the last of the wildly popular franchise.

In a recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Tom shared that the film will likely be the "conclusion" to the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' franchise and the whole cast treated it as such on the set.

Also read: Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kirsten Dunst says she's open to returning as Mary Jane 'with little Spidey babies'

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy, we would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films," the 25-year-old actor said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. It will release in theatres on December 17 this year.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spider-man no way home tom holland tobey maguire andrew garfield
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kristen recalls making out with Robert Pattinson during Twilight audition

5

Amitabh Bachchan dances with kids, shares candid photos from KBC 13 sets

Oscar nominated Adriana Barraza: There are still some people in Hollywood who don’t want inclusivity

Christina Chang: Have new found respect for doctors after the pandemic experience
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP