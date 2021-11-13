Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst says pay disparity between her and Tobey Maguire was ‘very extreme’

Kirsten Dunst was 19 when she worked in the first Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire. The actor, in a recent interview, has now revealed that the pay disparity between her and Tobey was ‘extreme’.

Playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man's love interest Mary Jane, Kirsten Dunst was seen in three Spider-Man movies - Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Speaking with The Independent UK, Kirsten said despite the pay disparity, she wasn't affected by the difference as her 19-year-old self was excited to be on the poster with Spider-Man. "The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme. I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man.’ But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME,” she said.

In the interview, she also revealed that the Spider-Man producer tried to get her teeth fixed before she starred in the film. So much so that he took her to the dentist. “I was like, ‘Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth,’” the 39-year-old said now. “Also, Sofia loved my teeth,” referring to her mentor, filmmaker and actor Sofia Coppola.

While Kirsten bid goodbye to Spider-Man in 2007, her co-star Tobey is likely to make a comeback in the superhero suit in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Over the past few months, rumours are doing the rounds that Tobey, Andrew Garfield and Tom would be seen wearing their respective Spider-Man suits in the upcoming Spider-Man movie. To fuel the rumours further, a picture from the movie was leaked online earlier this week in which the trio assembled together. The actors, in their superhero outfits, stood bruised after a possible fight.

Although the picture has hyped fans, Marvel head Kevin Feige warned fans against getting their hopes up. Speaking with Empire magazine, as reported by Comicbook.com, Kevin said, “Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don't get.”

