Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have a WhatsApp group: 'We've kinda been getting closer'

Tom Holland revealed that he has a WhatsApp group with former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The revelation comes amid rumours that both the actors will be seen alongside Tom in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a recent interview, Tom Holland opened up about his friendship with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. He revealed that he first met Andrew at a party and 20 minutes later, he ran into Tobey.

“I don't know Andrew that well and I saw him at this party and I was like, 'I have to go say hello' because we've shared something that very few people have shared. It's interesting, we went out to another party after that and I actually bumped into Tobey only 20 minutes later. Over the last few years, we've kinda been getting closer just because we've all realised that we share something that only us three people share and you know, obviously one day sharing the screen with them will be a delight. But, no one believes me but unfortunately, it's not in this movie,” he said, speaking with BBC1.

He added that the three stars have a WhatsApp group together. While Tom first said that he doesn't know how the group came into being, he later admitted that it was he who set it up.

“We actually do have a WhatsApp group,” Tom said. “I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago and I took his number, and then I just… Yeah, I set it up. I think I’m the only one that’s ever spoken in it.” Speaking about a message he sent on the group, Tom added, “What's up, other Spider-Mans, this is baby Spider-Man here! How's it going?”

Meanwhile, Andrew and Tom have been shooting down the possibilities of all the three Spider-Man stars appearing in No Way Home despite a leaked picture featuring all three of them in one frame.