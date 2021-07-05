Stephen Dorff says Black Widow looks like 'garbage', is 'embarrassed' for Scarlett Johansson for doing it

Actor Stephen Dorff has said that he is 'embarrassed' for Scarlett Johansson because she has to appear in films like Black Widow, which he described as 'garbage'.

Black Widow, the latest instalment in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be released in some markets on July 9. It will also be made available for an additional fee on Disney+ in the US. Dorff, who was earmarked for stardom in the 90s, has said that he still holds out for good films.

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” he told The Independent. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

“I don’t like playing things too safe,” he added. “To me, Hollywood’s always too safe. When I’ve needed money, sure, I’ve done a couple of weeks on a movie that I didn’t wanna do. See, I like money too, because I like to buy things and I like art and real estate.”

Dorff, who appeared in films such as Space Truckers and Blade, made a comeback of sorts with Sofia Coppola's Somewhere, in 2010. He also starred in the third season of HBO's True Detective.

Scarlett Johansson will bid farewell to the MCU with Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland and co-starring Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. She's played the character since 2010's Iron Man 2, making her among the highest-paid female actors in the world.