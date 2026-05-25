Stewart McLean death: Virgin River actor's friend gives chilling update after body found; ‘I knew there…’

The remains of Canadian actor Stewart McLean, best known for his role in Netflix's Virgin River, were found on Friday, May 22, in Lions Bay, British Columbia. He was 45. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

'I knew there was a big trouble': What his friend said

Actor Stewart McLean’s death is being treated as a homicide. (IMDb)

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Acting coach Jeff Seymour who is based in Los Angeles had known McLean for about eight years. He told the Canadian Press that missing a shoot was completely out of character for the actor. “He was meticulous about everything and there would be no chance he blew it off or slept too late. As soon as I heard he didn't make it on Saturday morning, I knew there was big trouble,” Seymour told the Canadian Press.

Seymour said he became "fast friends" with McLean after the actor attended one of his coaching sessions eight years ago and that McLean had visited him in Los Angeles just last month. "We had the time of our life. It was really a wonderful week, and then I heard this, and it's just, it's so hard to comprehend when something like this happens," he said. “It just doesn't make any sense. He was incredibly situationally aware.”

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{{^usCountry}} Seymour described McLean as a "straight arrow" and said he could not understand how anyone could have harmed him. "I bring it up because for the life of me, I don't know how anybody could get the drop on Stew," he told the Canadian Press. He added: "Everybody loved this guy, it wasn't like he was in nefarious activities or, you know, kind of ran with another crowd. I mean, he was a bit of a loner. He spent a lot of time reading and being at his home out there in Squamish." Seymour said the loss had hit him hard. “It's so crushing, and it hits me in ways I'll suddenly think, ah, Stu, and I realize I can't call him now. It's just a shocker. I would love to see justice served.” What happened? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seymour described McLean as a "straight arrow" and said he could not understand how anyone could have harmed him. "I bring it up because for the life of me, I don't know how anybody could get the drop on Stew," he told the Canadian Press. He added: "Everybody loved this guy, it wasn't like he was in nefarious activities or, you know, kind of ran with another crowd. I mean, he was a bit of a loner. He spent a lot of time reading and being at his home out there in Squamish." Seymour said the loss had hit him hard. “It's so crushing, and it hits me in ways I'll suddenly think, ah, Stu, and I realize I can't call him now. It's just a shocker. I would love to see justice served.” What happened? {{/usCountry}}

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McLean was last seen at his home in Lions Bay on May 15, 2026, according to The Independent. A missing person report was filed with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Squamish on May 18. Two days later, on May 20, the case was handed over to Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) after investigators found evidence suggesting he may have been killed.

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Lions Bay Search and Rescue said in a social media post that search operations began on Wednesday "throughout the Lions Bay area, including Crystal Falls, Tunnel Point, Brunswick Beach, Magnesia Creek, and surrounding drainages." The post added: "During the operation, search teams located suspicious evidence and immediately transferred the investigation back to Squamish RCMP for further investigation."

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IHIT confirmed McLean's remains were found during the search and that his death is believed to have been a homicide. In a statement to The Independent, Cpl Esther Tupper of IHIT said: “As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean's activities prior to May 15, 2026. We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. McLean.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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