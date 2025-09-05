Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Superhero films show violence that is ‘almost pornographic,’ says Stephen King: ‘That's wrong’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 08:45 pm IST

Bestselling author Stephen King slammed the excessive violence that are in display in the superhero films that are made in Hollywood.

Another Stephen King book, The Long Walk, is gearing up for release. Starring David Jonsson (Industry), Ben Wang (Karate Kid: Legends), Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete), and Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), the dystopian horror thriller film has many shocks and horrors. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney refuses to comment on her controversial jeans ad as she promotes her new film at Toronto Film Festival)

Stephen King asks whether Superhero films need to show so much violence?
About the film

But the author had a condition for this adaptation, given that the film showed the violence that takes place as a totalitarian regime forces a group of young men to enter an annual walking contest in which they must maintain a speed of at least three miles per hour or risk execution. He shared that with director Francis Lawrence and screenwriter JT Mollner.

What Stephen King said

Speaking to The Times UK, Stephen explained his choice and said, "If you look at these superhero movies, you’ll see some supervillain who’s destroying whole city blocks but you never see any blood. And man, that’s wrong. It’s almost, like, pornographic… I said [for The Long Walk], if you’re not going to show it, don’t bother. And so they made a pretty brutal movie.”

Mollner added, “Even though he was writing about specific things at the time, I feel that relevance is generational and wanted to make sure we had that. The beauty, love and the story of friendship along with the brutality of hopelessness and terror. We wanted to go all the way. I knew that Stephen King wanted us to go all the way. I knew Lionsgate wanted us to go all the way. If this book got into the wrong hands, studio or filmmakers. It could’ve been neutered. So, I’m very grateful we were able to keep the teeth that the book has.”

The Long Walk is set to release in theatres on September 12.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
