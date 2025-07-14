Superman box office collection day 3: David Corenswet film soars past $215M, James Gunn beats Zack Snyder's Man of Steel

Superman is up, up, and away! The new reboot of the DC Universe has started off on a great note with James Gunn's Superman excelling at the global box office. The film, which stars David Corenswet, in the titular role, has almost recovered its production budget in its opening weekend itself. In the process, it has also become the highest-opening solo Superman film of all time, beating the mark set by Zack Snyder's Man of Steel 12 years ago. Superman has leapt past Man of Steel to become the best-opening solo Superman movie ever.

Superman box office report

James Gunn's Superman has collected $122 million to lead the weekend box office charts in the United States and Canada, a strong domestic debut. In addition, Warner Bros, the studio behind the film, has reported $95 million in collections in international markets. This gives Superman a global debut of $217 million in its opening weekend. Given that the film was made on a $225-million budget, the prospects are looking bright for the superhero film.

Superman vs Man of Steel

Superman is now the best-opening solo Superman film ever. Its $217-million mark is a substantial improvement on the $190 million that Zack Snyder's Henry Cavill-starrer Man of Steel had managed in its opening weekend back in 2013. Prior to that, the Brandon Routh-starrer Superman Returns (2006) had opened at just over $100 million. How the times have changed is evident from the fact that the original Superman (the 1978 one starring Christopher Reeve) had an opening weekend collection of $7.5 million in North America. It was then the highest for any Warner Bros film.

All about Superman

Superman, directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet in the titular role, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. The film, the first in director James Gunn's new DC Universe, has also received praise from critics worldwide.