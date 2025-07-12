David Corenswet or Rachel Brosnahan weren't even the highest paid on Superman cast. Here's who took 3X their salaries

James Gunn's Superman is off to flying start, already becoming the week's biggest release in India. While the worldwide and domestic US figures are awaited, new intel has arrived on the cast's salaries. David Corenswet, left, kisses the hand of Rachel Brosnahan as they pose for photographers upon arrival at a fan screening of Superman, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Paychecks for Superman cast

Entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni took to Puck to share ‘What I’m hearing, the inside take on Hollywood.' In the new post, he spoke about how he overheard Gunn gloating about the cast of his new movie. David Corenswet plays Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane. Lex Luthor is brought back to the big screen by Nicholas Hoult, who is also the highest paid among all three.

Belloni wrote, “Nicholas Hoult, who got $2 million to play Lex Luthor, is the highest paid in the Superman cast, per three sources. Makes sense; he’s an established name in film. David Corenswet earned just $750,000 to don the blue and red Underoos—about the going rate for unknowns in franchise roles. Rachel Brosnahan, a TV star untested in film, also earned $750,000 as Lois Lane. All three are in line for box office bonuses if Superman performs, of course.”

Where have you seen them before?

Nicholas has previously starred in X-Men as The Beast. He was also in Nosferatu, The Menu and most famously, on The Great. David is a relative newcomer and Rachel is best known for her hit series Marvelous Mrs Maisel. She even won an Emmy for it in 2018.

Critical reaction to the Warner Bros. Discovery production has so far been broadly positive, even though Hollywood studios are facing rising criticism over their reliance on reheated classics and comic book characters.

Review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes gave it a high 83% rating based on the views of 230 critics.

The main plot sees Superman torn between his alien Kryptonian identity and his bond with humanity as he strives to protect the people of Earth.

He finds himself under fire when he intervenes in a foreign conflict in which a dictator is waging war on a defenceless nation for its wealth, a possible allusion to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.