Superman box office collection day 1 (India): James Gunn film beats Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, earns 6 crore

Superman box office collection day 1: Superman fans in India were excited to see what David Corenswet and James Gunn have cooked up in the latest film. The big-budget Hollywood release opened in theatres nationwide on July 11, and as per the latest update on Sacnilk, it has already overthrown the opening day haul do two Hindi film releases- Rajkummar Rao-starrer Maalik, and Vikrant Massey-starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. (Also read: James Gunn reacts to Zack Snyder fans trying to spoil Superman's box office: ‘It’s all right to have an opposing force’) Superman box office collection day 1: The Hollywood release flew past the opening day haul of two Hindi releases.

Superman box office update

The latest report states that the James Gunn film collected ₹ 6.93 crore in its first day of release. This is higher than the combined collections of both Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The Rajkummar Rao-led gangster drama collected ₹3.48 crore while Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan earned ₹ 0.32 crore.

Superman had an overall 15.74% English Occupancy on Friday.

About Superman

The film explores the journey of Clark Kent, portrayed by David Corenswet, as he grapples with his Kryptonian heritage and his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. Alongside David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult will take on the iconic role of Lex Luthor. The film earned positive reviews upon release, with fans loving David in the iconic role.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “This is a young Superman, just three years into owning his powers in front of the world. James Gunn and Corenswet do well to bring the character's inexperience and naivete to the fore. You realise that he may be the most powerful being on the planet, but he is also a lost and confused Millennial (almost a Gen Z even), dealing with the same issues of love, career, and identity.”