‘Swamp People’ star Junior Edwards dies: Who was he, what happened to him

‘Swamp People’ star Junior Edwards has died. Junior Edwards appeared as a series regular on 'Swamp People' from 2010 to 2015(Facebook/Lil Willie Edwards)

"Lil" Willie Edwards, his grandson, made the announcement on a Facebook post on July 26.

“Rest easy pawpaw….i know your probably running your hoop nets or doing something crazy inside those pearly gates…you will be extremely missed pawpaw we love you more than anything!!! Until we meet again,” he wrote.

Ashley "Deadeye" Jones, another regular on the History Channel show mourned the demise via an Instagram post, saying “The world lost a legend! Mr Junior Edwards passed away! Please be in prayer for the family! He was one of the greatest alligator hunters there is! He was real hardcore outdoorsman! I watched this man bring in MONSTER gators at Duffys Gas Station in Pierre Part LA. This was after a looooong day for both of us and you can tell it! Glad we took a second for a pic!”

Junior's current age is unknown, and the date when he died has not been made public yet either.

What happened to Junior Edwards?

While the exact cause of Edwards' death has not yet been mentioned, his grandson shared a health update earlier this month and it was not good.

Edwards was in poor health, and the star's kin said “Well guys, those of you that don’t know ... my grandpa has been dealing with some health issues,” on a social media post on July 6.

Also Read | Why Celebrity Deathmatch creator Eric Fogel believes his show is ‘timeless’

“Y'all keep him in y'all's thoughts and prayers please…we need a miracle. Get better for us papa, we love you!!!,” Willie had added.

Who was Junior Edwards?

Junior Edwards was a veteran gator hunter from the Atchafalaya Basin and became a household name with the success of ‘Swamp People' in 2010s.

The series has been airing for 14 years, and during this time, Edwards demonstrated a high level of expertise in ways of swamp life.

Across the 15 seasons, ‘Swamp People’ focuses on the Landry family, with Junior appearing as a series regular from 2010 to 2015, alongside his son, Willie Edwards, and his grandson.

Later, he returned in 2021 for Season 12, at the time jokingly saying on Facebook “Surprise… look who's back.” Edwards also reportedly had a commercial fishing business, which he focused on after his time on screen.