Sweet Magnolias Season 3: Release Date, Trailer and Where to watch

Sweet Magnolias is coming back on Netflix this week, and fans are excited to know when it will be back. The show takes place in a lovely made-up town called Serenity, South Carolina, with lots of drama, romance, and gossip.

Season 3 of the hit series Sweet Magnolias will soon premiere, but what time does it drop on Netflix? Here’s everything to know. (Pic: Netflix)

The official synopsis for Sweet Magnolias Season reads: “Following the fight at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use an unexpected check to help the community without upending her family.”

When is the release time for Sweet Magnolias season 3?

Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias will be on Netflix on Thursday, July 20, 2023. You will not have to wait for weekly releases because all ten episodes will be available on the same day. , so you can know when to start watching:

Date Sweet Mangolias Season 3 Exact Releasing Time PT CT ET CET IST July, 20 2023 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 3:00 AM 9:00 AM 12:30 PM

What is Sweet Magnolias Season 3 about?

Following the fight at Sullivan’s, Maddie is trying to figure out how to help Cal and deal with her own emotions. Helen has to make tough choices about the men in her life. Dana Sue is trying to figure out how to use an unexpected check to help the community without upsetting her family.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Recap

Ty and Annie's boyfriend's sister survive a dramatic incident, but Ty injures his ACL, causing uncertainty about his plans. Helen discovers she's pregnant but unfortunately experiences a miscarriage. She faces a decision between reuniting with her ex or pursuing a genuine relationship with Erik. Dana Sue and her ex officially reconcile and get back together. Meanwhile, Maddie and Cal's relationship faces challenges as his past anger issues resurface, leading to his firing and later arrest. Isaac successfully finds his birth mother and learns that his birth father is Bill. Speaking of Bill, he and Noreen have a baby girl. Towards the end of the season, a mysterious woman from the Magnolias' past arrives, ready to stir things up. Who is she? The answers will be revealed in Season 3.

