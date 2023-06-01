Sydney Sweeney to enter Marvel Universe with role alongside Dakota Johnson in Madame Web? Euphoria star says…

Sydney Sweeney has been touted to join Marvel Cinematic Universe with casting in the forthcoming flick Madame Web for quite some time. However, the Euphoria star has finally confirmed her debut and the character she will play.

Sydney Sweeney admits her involvement

Dakota Johnson plays Madame Web in the superhero film

Sydney Sweeney, one of Hollywood's busiest actors, rose to prominence with her depiction of Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria. The Emmy-winning teenager drama catapulted her to stardom. The young actress has now confirmed her involvement with Marvel Studios. (ALSO READ: Jon Favreau says Robert Downey Jr. was in talks to play another Marvel character)

Sweeney revealed to Total Film magazine that she will work in the next part of Sony's superhero world, which includes Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy and both Venom films.

Sweeney's role was anticipated as early as 2022. The discussion about her potential character gathered a lot of traction. Now her character is also revealed. She is reported to play Julia Carpenter, aka the second Spider-Woman. Sweeney has, however, refused to reveal any other information about the potrayal.

Who is Madame Web?

Madame Web, actual name Cassandra Webb, is a Marvel Comics character who first appears in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 in 1980.

The film is said to be based on the comic book version.

Cassandra Webb, a psychic and clairvoyant, was born with multiple significant medical issues that necessitated her to be attached to a spider web-like life-support system.

Madame Web is a mentor and ally of Spider-Man in the comics, alerting him to numerous hazards. During a feud between Spider-Man and the Kraven family, she is gravely wounded by Sasha Kravinoff. She bestows her prophetic abilities and blindness on Julia Carpenter, formerly known as Arachne, who becomes the new Madame Web.

The spinoff film will be released in theatres on February 16, 2024. It should be mentioned that the movie's plot may diverge significantly from the comic. (ALSO READ: ‘Fast and Furious is the MCU with cars’: Michell Rodriguez criticised for her Marvel's 'too many movies' comment)

Dakota Johnson as Madame Web

Dakota Johnson plays Madame Web in the superhero film, and Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor are reported to play Anya Corazon and Mattie Franklin, respectively.

“I can’t wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with—Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I’m really excited that it’s just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see,” Sweeney said.

