Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sylvester Stallone wishes wife Jennifer Flavin on her birthday, calls her ‘fantastic wife and mother’
hollywood

Sylvester Stallone wishes wife Jennifer Flavin on her birthday, calls her ‘fantastic wife and mother’

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin tied the knot in 1997 and share three daughters together - Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Sylvester Stallone wished wife Jennifer Flavin on Instagram with a picture.

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone penned a short but sweet message for his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, who recently turned 53.

The 75-year-old actor took to Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday to Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you." He also posted an all-smiles photo of himself with his long-time partner.

The couple share three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. Sylvester is also a father to Seargeoh Stallone from his first marriage to Sasha Czack.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer tied the knot in 1997, though their relationship originally began in 1988 at a Beverly Hills restaurant. As per People magazine, they briefly broke up in 1994 after Jennifer discovered Sylvester 's affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson, but the two reconciled in 1995.

The Rambo star often gushes about the love he has for his family on social media. On July 16, Sylvester celebrated his 75th birthday with his loved ones.

"And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!" he wrote alongside a family photo.

Also read: Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani share wedding album with notes of love, a shoutout to their decade-long romance

In June, Sylvester also shared a carousel of images from Scarlet's high school graduation. "Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET," he captioned the series of shots.

Sylvester honoured Scarlet on Instagram the month prior as well after she celebrated her 19th birthday. "Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words," he wrote to his daughter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sylvester stallone hollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pull off smooth moves in Mira Rajput's new video, Ananya blames chilli paneer

PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:22 PM IST
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani share wedding album with notes of love, a shoutout to their decade-long romance

UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:20 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP