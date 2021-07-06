Salman Khan wishes Sylvester Stallone on his birthday, shares throwback pic: 'Keep punching'

Salman Khan has penned down a birthday note for Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone. The Hollywood star turned 75 on Tuesday. Salman took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the birthday boy.

Sharing the throwback picture of Sylvester Stallone, Salman Khan wrote, "Wishing u a v happy bday @officialslystallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching." The post garnered more than 0.58 million likes within hours.

Salman Khan has been a Sylvester Stallone fan for long. Salman even called the Hollywood star his hero. He wrote, "Agar kisi ko follow karna hai? Bahar ka... inko follow karo @TheSlyStallone Aapke Hero ka hero Sylvester Stallone (If you want to follow someone from outside India, please follow Sylvester Stallone - your hero's hero)."

A glimpse of Salman Khan's previous tweets.

The Sultan star also posted in a separate tweet, "@TheSlyStallone Isse beheter body, director, writer, insaan koi nahi hai (There is no better body, director, writer and human being than him). I’ve always followed him in life but my fault not on socialmedia." He also wrote, "@TheSlyStallone I still workout to eye of the tiger. We all ve seen Rocky n Rambo.. must follow ."

Sylvester Stallone had also responded with equal enthusiasm and tweeted, "Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together!."

Would like to thank the super talented Indian superstar SALMAN KHAN the Compliment he Tweeted! We should do an ACTION FILM together! — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) May 22, 2015

He added, "@BeingSalmanKhan Thanks my friend! You have BIG heart! Big talent! Big future ! KEEP PUNCHING, SALMAN! Your friend Sly Stallone. Salman, I am very impressed with your many devoted fans. To make a great Action film Sucessful takes MANY great fans who support you, Sly."

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. He will also be seen in Antim which co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.