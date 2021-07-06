Nusrat Jahan, who's expecting her baby, receives a pregnancy-themed cake: 'Boy or girl'

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan recently received a sweet surprise from her friends. Nusrat, who is currently pregnant, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she received a special cake.

The white cake was decorated with blue and pink cream. It also featured fondant icing in the shape of ice cream cones along with both the colours swirled on each cone. The cake also featured a small banner on the top which read, "boy or girl" while the base of the cake featured the message, "Thank you Didi" along with the names of her friends. Nusrat Jahan shared the picture with a few loved-up emojis and tagged her friends.

Nusrat Jahan shares pic of a cake she received.

Nusrat had shared the news of her pregnancy in June after a picture of her with a growing baby bump went viral on social media. She took Instagram and shared pictures in which she was seen cradling her baby bump. She is seen in a white top and blue jeans with a pink shawl wrapping her shoulders. "Kindness changes everything," Nusrat Jahan captioned her post.

Although she did not mention anything about her pregnancy, it was the first time that she showed her baby bump on her social media account.

Nusrat has been embroiled in a controversy with her estranged husband. Nusrat had claimed that her marriage in Turkey with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 is not valid under Indian laws. Nikhil claimed that Nusrat had avoided his requests to register the marriage. Nusrat, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta now, issued a statement to say that her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation and stands invalid in India.

"Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship," she said. Nusrat and Nikhil had a destination wedding at Bodrum in Turkey in 2019.