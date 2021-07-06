Rakhi Sawant says Salman Khan taught her things her family didn’t, reveals what he made her promise

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, said that Salman Khan has changed her for the better. She said that she learnt things from him and Bigg Boss that even her family did not teach her.

During the mid-season finale of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant entered the show as a challenger, along with five other former contestants. She was one of the finalists but quit the show after taking a buyout.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rakhi said in Hindi, “See, I was too upfront and outspoken. Salman Khan improved me on Bigg Boss. He made me promise not to use abusive language on the show and outside it. He told me that he is always going to be watching me and all my videos. He watches all my videos, he even watched the one where I put a machine in my nose. He told me, ‘Whatever you do, I am watching you. I want to see a change in you after leaving Bigg Boss. I want to see you doing lots of work, not that you get noticed by saying just about anything. No, that’s over now.’ I promised him.”

Rakhi said that she did not have anyone to teach her how to carry herself and that she is slowly learning now. “Salman Khan ji has made a huge contribution. I never learnt from my family what I learnt from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss,” she said.

Earlier, Rakhi showered praise on Salman for helping her with her mother’s cancer treatment. In April, while talking to the paparazzi, she broke down and said, “Salman Bhai, aapne meri maa ko bacha liya. Mujhe kuch nahi chahiye jeevan mein, meri maa chahiye (Salman bhai, you saved my mother. I don't want anything in my life, I just want my mother).”