Task on OTT: Here's when, where you can stream Mark Ruffalo’s mini crime drama series in India

Remember how Mark Ruffalo smashed things as the Hulk in Marvel movies? Well, get ready to witness him solving some crimes now! After his latest appearance in Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17, Ruffalo is back with an intense drama - the HBO original mini-series Task. Mark plays a tough FBI agent Tom, who is in charge of a special team trying to solve some dangerous home invasion robberies. The main antagonist they are after is a regular-seeming family man named Robbie, who is entangled in a deadly mess. Mark Ruffalo in Task

When and where to watch Task series in India?

Mark Ruffalo’s gripping crime drama is releasing on JioHotstar on September 8, 2025, in India. Viewers can also catch the series via OTTplay Premium. Task comprises seven episodes, and the trailer has already piqued the interest of viewers.

Task cast members

Apart from Mark Ruffalo in the lead, the mini-series will also feature Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, and Fabien Frankel. The rest of the cast includes, Alison Oliver, Owen Teague, Dominic Colón, Margarita Levieva, Raphael Sbarge, Mickey Sumner, Elvis Nolasco, Brian Goodman, Colin Bates, Isaach De Bankolé, Phoebe Fox, Silvia Dionicio, Coral Peña, Martha Plimpton, and Mireille Enos in other key roles.

What can you expect from Mark Ruffalo’s Task?

The upcoming series introduces FBI agent Tom leading a team from Philadelphia who are hired to investigate several home invasions. The case takes a peculiar turn as the crimes are linked with a seemingly ordinary person who has a family and leads a happy life. The series will explore the dark underworld of working-class Philadelphia suburbs as Tom delves into the case.

Task is likely to explore the personal struggles of Ruffalo's Tom character and the complexities of the ordinary man who is the main suspect. The 2-minute-28-second trailer hints at intense action sequences, including car chases and shootouts, as Ruffalo's team races against time to stop the robberies.

Brad Ingelsby is the creator of the Task series, who was also the creative mind behind another Emmy-winning HBO series Mare of Easttown. Ingelsby not only wrote the storyline, but also took on the role of executive producer of Task, overseeing the entire production.